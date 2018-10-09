If you're looking for a Chromebook, but you're on a tight budget, we've got you covered. Right now, you can get the HP Chromebook x360 G1 EE (great name, I know) for just $250 from Daily Steals, using our exclusive coupon. That's $100 off the listed Daily Steals price.

The HP Chromebook has a lower-end Intel Celeron N3350, but you still get 4GB RAM, so performance should be fine for basic workloads. The display is a 1366x768 IPS touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3. This is a convertible laptop, so you can flip the screen around and use it like a tablet.

Google says the HP Chromebook will get updates until November 2023, and it has Android app support in the Chrome OS stable channel. Linux applications should also work, since Intel Apollo Lake processors (like the N3350) are supported, but I haven't been able to find confirmation from someone owning this specific model.

You can buy the Chromebook from the source link below. You'll have to use coupon code AP360 to get the full discount.