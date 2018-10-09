Not everything got leaked before Google's event today. One surprise announcement that wowed was Call Screen, a new feature that lets the Google Assistant answer your incoming calls and politely ask what the caller wants. A real-time transcript will appear on your screen, allowing you to decide whether or not you want to pick up.

When your Pixel rings, a "Screen call" button shows up alongside the usual controls. Tapping it will prompt the Google Assistant to tell your caller that the call is being screened and ask what it's about. Their explanation is transcribed on your screen, and you have options to mark the call as spam or tell the caller you'll get back to them, among others.

The feature seems well suited for handling calls from numbers you aren't familiar with, but it could also be useful for seeing if a caller you know needs something important when you're in a situation where you can't talk.

Call Screen will launch with the Pixel 3, and older Pixel phones will start seeing the feature as early as next month.