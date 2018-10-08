The streaming hardware industry is a highly competitive place. No sooner had Roku introduced its Premiere 4K player in late September for a market-beating $40, Amazon introduced the Fire Stick 4K for a mere $10 more, with support for all three major HDR standards (HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision) plus Dolby Atmos for sound. But while the Premiere only offers HDR10 and is a bit bigger than a streaming stick, many prefer its user interface and remote design. Roku also beats Amazon to market by a small margin — it's available as of today, October 8th, while the Fire Stick TV 4K starts shipping October 31st.

In addition to the Fire Stick 4K, Roku's main competitor is the Chromecast Ultra, which supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for sound — plus comes in dongle form — but costs substantially more than the Premiere at $69. We may also see a refreshed Chromecast with Bluetooth and improved Wi-Fi reception at Google's October 9th event, but unfortunately it doesn't seem like it will add 4K support.

The Roku Premiere is available at the Roku online store, Amazon, and Best Buy. Meanwhile, the Roku Ultra 4K streaming player with JBL headphones and voice remote is now available for pre-order on Amazon and Best Buy for $99.