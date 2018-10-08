After plenty of leaks, rumors, and teasers from the company itself, OnePlus has now set a date for the launch of its next flagship phone. The OnePlus 6T will be announced at an event in New York at 11:00 EDT (8:00 PDT) on October 30th.
Just as with the big Google hardware event tomorrow, there aren't going to be too many surprises when the phone is officially revealed. We know it's going to have a waterdrop notch and we know it'll have an in-display fingerprint solution called 'Screen Unlock.'
The #OnePlus6T is coming. Unlock The Speed on October 30. https://t.co/LuPoTr8ZyF pic.twitter.com/s8OfmZuXdX
— OnePlus (@oneplus) October 8, 2018
Those headline features aside, we're expecting internal specs to be much the same as the OnePlus 6, including the Snapdragon 845 chip and 6 or 8GB of RAM. Sadly, this is going to be the first OnePlus phone to get rid of the headphone jack — but at least the company is now making some USB-C headphones.
The launch event will be livestreamed around the world — you'll want to head to oneplus.com/6T/
