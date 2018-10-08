After plenty of leaks, rumors, and teasers from the company itself, OnePlus has now set a date for the launch of its next flagship phone. The OnePlus 6T will be announced at an event in New York at 11:00 EDT (8:00 PDT) on October 30th.

Just as with the big Google hardware event tomorrow, there aren't going to be too many surprises when the phone is officially revealed. We know it's going to have a waterdrop notch and we know it'll have an in-display fingerprint solution called 'Screen Unlock.'

Those headline features aside, we're expecting internal specs to be much the same as the OnePlus 6, including the Snapdragon 845 chip and 6 or 8GB of RAM. Sadly, this is going to be the first OnePlus phone to get rid of the headphone jack — but at least the company is now making some USB-C headphones.

The launch event will be livestreamed around the world — you'll want to head to oneplus.com/6T/ launch on the day. You can also attend the New York show if you want, with tickets available to purchase on the OnePlus site, starting at $16 for early birds. A goody bag containing "treats which far exceed the price of the ticket" will be handed out to each attendee.