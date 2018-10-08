Metro by T-Mobile plans are available today with 5G coming in 2019

It’s a new day in wireless. MetroPCS officially becomes Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today, launching new all-unlimited rate plans featuring Amazon Prime and Google One . And, true to its mission to change the way you think about wireless, Metro by T-Mobile today became the first prepaid wireless service provider to commit to 5G service, coming in 2019 as T-Mobile begins launching 5G services and 5G-capable smartphones hit the market.

5G, with its super-low latency, increased capacity and insanely fast speeds, promises to redefine wireless as we know it. And now, Metro by T-Mobile is redefining prepaid by announcing plans to launch 5G services next year. Metro customers have come to expect nothing less when it comes to advanced wireless technologies -- in 2010, Metro beat AT&T, Verizon and the rest of the industry to the punch with the first LTE network in the country.

“When we talk about 5G for All, it’s not just nationwide 5G service but it’s all shades of T-Mobile, Magenta and Purple,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “5G is going to be huge. It’ll transform the wireless experience. Metro by T-Mobile customers deserve access to the latest technology, and we’ll make sure they get it.”

Keegan-Michael Key is Customer #1 at the New Metro by T-Mobile

At the Metro by T-Mobile Pop-Up Experience in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal, noted actor, producer and -- most importantly -- savvy wireless consumer, Keegan-Michael Key became the very first Metro by T-Mobile customer. Here, he introduces the new Metro by T-Mobile at a press event.

On October 8 from 9 am to 6 pm and October 9 from 8 am to 6pm, the Metro by T-Mobile Pop-Up Experience in Grand Central lets visitors explore interactive demos from Metro by T-Mobile, Amazon Prime and Google One and step into the future with 5G demos featuring virtual and augmented reality along with photo booths and digital and physical mementos of the day. The Pop-Up Experience also highlights all the benefits of the new Metro by T-Mobile—a 4G LTE network, the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon Prime, and expanded cloud storage and mobile backup with Google One. The savviest attendees can even make the switch right there onsite to join Keegan-Michael Key as Metro by T-Mobile customers!

Metro by T-Mobile Breaks from Conventional Wisdom

For many, the perception of prepaid wireless service meant subpar devices, service and coverage. But, Metro has been quietly changing the prepaid landscape for years, and today, the company takes a giant wireless leap forward for customers. Starting today, at 10,000+ Metro by T-Mobile stores nationwide, wireless customers can score new all-unlimited rate plans featuring Amazon Prime and Google One all on the ultra-advanced T-Mobile network.

Longtime Metro customers can also benefit from the new rate plans. All they have to do is come into a Metro store or contact Metro by T-Mobile’s outstanding customer care team to make the switch.

“I couldn’t be more proud of today’s launch and what it means for our customers and potential customers. Truly nationwide and unlimited service on the most advanced LTE network and now with Amazon Prime and Google One. There’s not a better value in wireless,” said Tom Keys, President, Metro by T-Mobile. “And with a commitment to bring 5G to life in 2019, we’re making it crystal clear: Metro by T-Mobile customers aren’t making a compromise. They’re refusing to make a compromise.”

Serious Value with Amazon Prime

The top tier of the new Metro by T-Mobile plans now includes Amazon Prime, giving customers the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon including Prime Free One-Day Shipping and Prime Free Same-Day Delivery in more than 8,000 cities and towns and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items. Prime members enjoy unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes including Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, critically-acclaimed Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and the Oscar-nominated box office success The Big Sick with Prime Video, and Prime Music which offers members unlimited streaming and ad-free listening to today’s best-selling artists with access to two million songs. Plus, members can get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market and an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime members also receive unlimited free photo storage with Amazon Photos.

First with Google One

Metro by T-Mobile is the only wireless provider to offer plans with Google One. Google One is a plan that gives you expanded storage that you can share with your family, direct access to Google experts and other members-only benefits across Google – and, it comes with mobile backup so you can securely back up your phone’s photos, videos and multimedia messages sent via Android Messages.

For more information on Metro by T-Mobile, visit www.MetrobyT-Mobile.com.