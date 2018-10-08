Logitech was among the first companies to embrace the new wave of cloud-connected home security cameras with its Circle line. Now, everyone makes them. Logitech's Android app has been a little lacking in the past, but it has made solid improvements over time. The latest update includes a few long-awaited features, too.
Here's the changelog for Circle v3.3.
- Updated settings menu for quicker access to all your cameras
- Rearrange the multi-camera view in the settings menu
- New multi-camera view with grid layout
- See timestamps for your cameras' snapshots in the multi-camera view
- Menu item update - Privacy Mode replaced by Recording
- App updates and improvements
In the newly revamped settings menu, you'll find the cameras right at the top. Each one has an overflow icon to access its settings. To rearrange the cameras in the main grid view, you can long-press and drag in the settings (see above). Back in the grid view, you'll get snapshots of recent activity. As of the new update, those images include timestamps. The new update does not, unfortunately, allow the app to work in portrait mode. It's all still landscape.
