As Google continues to make Chrome OS more touch-friendly, we're going to see an increasing number of convertible form factors in the space, and that's exactly what HP has announced today. The Chromebook x360 14 is a premium device with a 360-degree rotating hinge allowing for tablet, tent, and stand modes. It includes powerful internals such as 8th generation Intel Core processors (i3 or i5) and 8GB of RAM.
IFA 2018 saw the introduction of $600 Chromebooks from Dell and Lenovo with better than normal specs, and this new model from HP joins its detachable Chromebook x2 in the same price bracket. Not to be confused with the cheap, education-focused Chromebook x360 11, the newest HP model offers a full-size backlit keyboard, Intel UHD Graphics 620, and battery life of up to 13.5 hours (based on mixed usage).
The display is an impressive-sounding 14-inch FHD IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080) panel with pretty small bezels. HP has only included 64GB of internal storage (eMMC), which is a bit of a disappointment. There is an HD Wide Vision webcam on board, and HP talks up the sleek design and ceramic-like feel. The dimensions are 12.81 in (W) x 8.93 in (D) x 0.63 in (H).
USB-C is used for charging (2 ports), and there are also 2 Type-A ports, a MicroSD slot, and a headphone jack. The HP Chromebook x360 14 is available to pre-order today starting at $599. It'll hit stores including Best Buy on October 21st.
Press Release
HP Launches Premium Chromebook x360
Company’s thinnest Chromebook convertible delivers high-end design and versatile
performance
Palo Alto, Calif., Oct. 8, 2018 — HP Inc. today announced the HP Chromebook x360 14, HP’s thinnest
Chromebook convertible device for the popular Chrome OS.
As Chromebooks grow in popularity and are increasingly used as a primary device, consumers expect a
similar or even better experience versus a traditional laptop. Based on internal HP research1
, 47 percent of
those surveyed believed the Chrome OS is easy to use, while 60 percent of respondents feel hybrid form
factors are more innovative, fun, and relevant than the traditional clamshell design. Understanding these
insights, HP set out to create an experience that exceeds the demands and expectations of what a
Chromebook should be.
“As customers continue to embrace the Chrome ecosystem, we have learned that they are often seeking the
same design and features that make our other convertible devices so popular,” said Kevin Frost, vice
president and general manager, Consumer PCs, HP Inc. “With the success of the HP Chromebook x2 earlier
this year, customers have signalled they want premium choices and powerful experiences in their Chrome
devices. We are excited to expand our Chromebook portfolio with the HP Chromebook x360 14 – an
unparalleled Chrome experience with a head-turning design that delivers the power and performance our
customers expect.”
Meticulously Designed to Delight
The Chromebook x360 offers a gorgeous, premium design and elegance with 3D stamped metal
keyboard deck and a diamond-cut trim on the touchpad. An Advanced Electrodeposition (AED) application
gives the device’s cover a protective and decorative coating, creating a ceramic-like white finish. In
addition to the beautiful matte design, this maintains the metal characteristic of the Chromebook and
provides additional strength, durability and scratch resistance. Additionally, the anodized aluminum
keyboard deck in cloud blue with color matched keycaps offers subtle premium touches designed to turn
heads.
News Release
©Copyright 2018 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP
products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be
construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. 2
With its four unique positions, the Chromebook x360 offers versatility in how a Chrome device can be
used, making it ideal for productivity and entertainment. With a Chromebook convertible, consumers get
all the great benefits of the Chrome OS: an easy-to-use, stable, speedy and secure computing experience.
For demanding tasks, the Chromebook x360 features up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 and i5 processors2
for
enhanced performance. The device comes with up to 64 GB of SSD storage for fast processing and boot
time, and up to 8 GB of DDR4 to multitask with ease. Customers also expect long battery life beyond the
traditional eight-hour day. The Chromebook x360 has up to 14 hours of battery life3
to handle whatever
life throws at you – whether working, playing or binge watching your favorite Netflix series.
Entertainment is an important experience for consumers on their convertible devices, so creating a device
that is visually and audibly amazing was a priority in the development of the Chromebook x360. HP
worked closely with the company’s audio partner Bang & Olufsen to deliver custom tuning of the dual
speakers for a rich, authentic listening experience. For an optimal viewing experience, the device features
a 14-inch diagonal FHD touch display4 with an ultra-thin narrow bezel (7.5 mm). And the Chromebook
x360 also comes with a broad array of ports for connectivity, including 2 USB Type C™, 1 USB Type A 3.1, a
Micro SD port, and Audio jacks (in/out).
The Chromebook x360 is designed make the most of the seamless integration of the Google and Chrome
ecosystem. After logging into a Google account on the device for the first time, data and content are
readily available, allowing people to take photos on their Android phone and then edit, upload, and share
them via the Chromebook x360 and the user’s Google drive. Take advantage of the two years of
complimentary 100 GB of Google Cloud storage5
to store photos and documents, and easily access the
popular Google Play Store – filled with apps that can help you do everything from work to play.
Pricing and Availability
• The HP Chromebook x360 14 is available for pre-order beginning today at HP.com for a starting
price of $599.
6
• The HP Chromebook x360 14 is also available for pre-order beginning today at BestBuy.com and
is expected to be available in stores on October 21. See Best Buy for pricing details
Comments