Google's yearly hardware event is nearly upon us. In this day and age, there are always bits of information leaked ahead of official announcements, but this event is completely different. Google has been as leaky as the Titanic over the past few months, so there's a good chance there aren't any surprises left.

If you've been living under a rock this whole time, or you haven't been able to keep track of all the leaks, we've summarized everything we know about the products Google will (probably) announce tomorrow.

Pixel 3/Pixel 3 XL

It's safe to say that none of Google's products have been spoiled like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Beyond the usual press renders and wild sightings, a number of stolen Pixel 3 XL units ended up in the hands of bloggers. There are no surprises left about the two phones.

From Engadget's early hands-on video, we know the Pixel 3 XL has a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, a 12.2MP rear camera, two 8MP front cameras (one of which is a wide-angle lens), a 2960x1440 OLED screen, and Android 9 Pie. The main camera can record 4K at 30FPS, while the selfie cameras are limited to 1080p.

The Pixel 3/3XL in black, white, and "Sand" (source)

There have been fewer leaks of the smaller Pixel 3, but going by previous Pixel phones, the hardware will be nearly identical. It's safe to assume it will have the same Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB RAM, and renders show the same dual front cameras on both devices.

Both phones will work on CDMA and GSM networks. FCC filings mentioned the full list of supported frequencies, which includes T-Mobile's new 'Extended Range LTE' - Band 12 (700MHz) and Band 71 (600MHz). Those documents also revealed that both devices will support wireless charging - something that has been absent from Google's phones since the Nexus 5X and 6P.

The software probably won't be much of a surprise, as existing hands-on footage shows the same stock Android 9 Pie experience that current Pixels have. New live wallpapers are included, which are already available for download.

Pixel Slate

Google is finally returning to the tablet market, but not with an Android-based product. The 'Pixel Slate,' as it's called, is the company's first Chrome OS tablet. It has a 3:2 2400×1600 display with stylus support, stereo front-facing speakers, and cameras on the front and back.

There's also a detachable keyboard, which doubles as a folio case when the Pixel Slate is not in use. While the dedicated Assistant key isn't anything new, the typewriter-like rounded keys are. It's not clear if the keyboard will be included, or if it must be purchased separately (like with the keyboards for Microsoft's Surface tablets).

There will probably be multiple hardware variants available, with at least some of them using Intel Kaby Lake processors. All of them will have the Play Store, and Linux app support is likely.

Pixelbook 2

The Pixel Slate probably won't be the only new Chrome OS device announced tomorrow - there's a good chance that last year's Pixelbook will get a refresh. There haven't been any credible images of the new device yet, but the main changes will likely be smaller screen bezels and internal hardware upgrades.

A device with the codename 'Atlas', which is believed to be an upgraded Pixelbook, has appeared multiple times in the Chromium source code. One commit reveals that Atlas has a 3840x2160 display, which is a substantial improvement from the Pixelbook's 2400x1600 screen.

Out of all the products that will most likely be announced tomorrow, the Pixelbook 2 is definitely the one we know the least about. Last year's model received mostly-positive reviews, so Google doesn't have to change it much.

Google Home Hub

The first 'smart displays' with Google Assistant arrived earlier this year, including models from JBL and Lenovo. Google will probably announce its own smart display tomorrow, named the 'Google Home Hub'. It looks more like a point-of-sale system than something that belongs in your home, but on the bright side, it will probably be cheap - around $150.

All smart displays with Assistant are functionally identical - they can respond to voice commands just like a Google Home, while also displaying helpful information (like maps, recipe instructions, song lyrics, etc) on the large screen. The existing displays from JBL and Lenovo have front-facing cameras for video calls, but there is no such camera on the Home Hub.

The entire unit only weighs 480g, which is only slightly heavier than the original Google Home - that probably means the speakers aren't very powerful.

Pixel Stand

As previously mentioned, the Pixel 3 and 3XL will be the first Google phones with wireless charging since the Nexus 6. Google is also making a wireless charging dock to go with the new phones, fittingly named the 'Pixel Stand'.

You'll be able to charge your Pixel 3 (or presumably any other phone with Qi wireless charging) just by setting it on top of the dock. A special interface will appear while the phone is docked, turning it into a something like an Assistant smart display.

Third-gen Chromecast

Last month, an updated Chromecast with Bluetooth and (possibly) improved Wi-Fi reception was certified by the FCC. We found out what the device looked like a few days ago, not because of leaks, but because Best Buy started selling it to customers.

The third-generation Chromecast has the same puck-shaped design as the current model, but the glossy plastic has been replaced by a subtle matte finish. The large Chrome logo is also gone - the only branding is a small 'G' icon. The magnetic latch on the HDMI connectors has also been removed, but I doubt many people used that in the first place.

We can't tell what functional changes there are yet, since the new Chromecast cannot be set up with the current Google Home app. However, we do know that the device will be sold in a 'Smart TV kit', which also includes a Google Home Mini.

Other possible products

Finally, there are a few other announcements that might happen at tomorrow's Google event: