Smart lighting is one of the simplest ways to give you more wireless control over your home. Philips produces the Hue line of products, which can perform some rather cool tricks that will make your standard lights envious. For example, they can be programmed to change colors when they detect smoke, or when your favorite sports team scores. We recently linked to a deal on Amazon for new Hue units, but if you're looking for more savings, Woot has refurbished models on sale for a larger discount.

With a range of products on discount, you'll find almost everything you need to get started at Woot. These refurbished units are fully tested for both function and appearance. They also include a 90-day warranty. If you're looking to create a setup for the first time, be sure to consider the Smart Bridge for voice and app control functions so you can connect with Google, Apple, and Amazon smart home setups.

Here's how the Woot deals compare with their original, new prices:

These deals are good for the next 15 hours, ending at 12 a.m. Central Time. Customers in Hawaii or Alaska are out of luck, however. Woot specifies that it cannot ship to those states or P.O. Boxes and APO addresses.