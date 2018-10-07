Google's October event, where the company is expected to formally reveal the much-leaked Pixel 3 phones (among other hardware), is a mere two days away. The joke this year is that Google won't have anything to actually say, given the volume of leaks for this year's hardware. But there could still be a few surprises in store. That said, will you be watching this Tuesday's upcoming Made by Google event?

Interested parties can sign up for reminders when the official broadcast goes live. The show starts on October 9th at 11AM. We expect to hear more details about the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, as well as upcoming Chromebook hardware like the Pixel Slate and Google's Home Hub smart display. There might even be a refresh to the Chromecast coming. Who knows, there could be some hardware that hasn't leaked yet.

Hey you, we’ve got some big news. Tune in on 10/9 11am ET. We’ll be live streaming it all right here. #madebygoogle https://t.co/F6WrgMvfkM — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 2, 2018

Whatever expectations or opinions we may have already formed about the upcoming hardware based on leaks, there's always the chance that Google can surprise us or change our minds. The wishful delusions of a more attractively designed "Pixel Ultra" almost certainly won't manifest, but the best part of using a Pixel isn't the hardware, it's the software. While we might have seen what Google's latest pair of flagships looks like, it could still have a few tricks up its sleeves.

What about you? Are you setting aside the time to watch, or are you giving this year a pass?

Will you tune in for this year's Made by Google event? Yup, I plan on watching.

Maybe, I haven't decided.

My schedule won't let me.

Nope, not interested. View Results