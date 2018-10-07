After months of speculation, Google unveiled the first step in its game streaming effort earlier this month - Project Stream. It's currently only available in certain areas of the United States, and you can only play a demo of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Google said interested users could start using it on October 5, but invites hadn't been sent out until today.
Ha. Yep stream invites are going out right now! pic.twitter.com/9UZWdTlYAp
— Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) October 7, 2018
Project Stream invites are rolling out now! pic.twitter.com/DuSBCiCows
— Justin Duino (@jaduino) October 7, 2018
Doesn't look like there is any kind of NDA or anything....
So, I'm excited to check out the Project Stream with Google/Ubisoft!
Supposedly 1080p game steaming at 60fps all through your Chrome browser.
We'll see how it goes! pic.twitter.com/nduf8vb2fx
— Jason Inquires (@jasoninquires) October 7, 2018
Let us know in the comments if you have been accepted into the Project Stream demo. I signed up, but have yet to receive an email. Maybe there aren't any Stream servers in Georgia yet?
Comments