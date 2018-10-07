Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have an interesting take on the classic Pac-Man arcade formula, a fantastic heavy equipment excavation game, and an auto-runner themed after the original Prince of Persia video game. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

PAC-MAN: Ralph Breaks the Maze

Android Police coverage: PAC-MAN: Ralph Breaks the Maze combines classic arcade action with a few Disney properties

There are already a bunch of Pac-Man games on Android, and the movie tie-in release PAC-MAN: Ralph Breaks the Maze is the latest to join them. It contains six all-new levels that are themed around a few different Disney properties, and you better believe some of your favorite characters will make an appearance. The gameplay works mostly like any other Pac-Man game, but this time around you'll have a few powerups at your disposal thanks to those additional Disney characters. This additional mechanic adds a level of strategy to the gameplay that works out better than you would think.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece (full game unlock)

KLAC

Nonostante's KLAC may at first look like a simple minimalistic word game, but don't let the graphics fool you. This is a wonderfully challenging game. The hand-crafted levels guarantee a smooth progression to the ramping difficulty, and you are free to take as much time as you like to solve each puzzle since there are no timers or scores to worry about.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dribble

Dribble is a colorful swipe-based platformer with simple pixelated graphics and solid platforming gameplay. There are seven worlds that you can make your way through, with 28 levels total. Each world contains a different theme, so you never feel like the game is stagnating. Puzzles are used to break up the platforming sections, and solving them can be very gratifying. While the graphics are on the simpler side, if you are a fan of platformers, you'll want to give this a look.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dig In: An Excavator Game

Dig In: An Excavator Game is a breath of fresh air in the mobile gaming world. You get to play the part of a heavy equipment operator, and it's your job to complete big tasks with finesse and skill. There are thirteen levels to explore that consist of four different construction environments. There are even a few bonus levels that let you bowl with the equipment, or even try your hand at dropping a ball into a basketball hoop.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

4Pillars

4Pillars is a beautiful dungeon crawler, though the touchscreen controls aren't the best. The navigation works well enough and thankfully uses something similar to a floating d-pad, but your jump, attack, and block controls take some getting used to. Nothing ever feels exact, and there's a timer connected to your attack that only allows you to swing every so often, which ruins the flow of combat. This doesn't mean 4Pillars is a bad game, but you'll want to make sure you're prepared for the frustrating controls.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Idle Skies

Idle Skies is the latest release from Crimson Pine Games, and if you couldn't tell by the title, it is an idle tapper. Specifically, it's an idle game that's themed around aircraft and spaceships. You'll start out with historic aircraft, but if you advance far enough, you'll get to the cool futuristic spaceships. There's a total of six eras to explore, and the flashy graphics should please any aeronautical fan.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $39.99 a piece

Line Tracer

ArmNomads' Line Tracer is an endless runner, but it doesn't play like any runner you've tried before. The numbers on each block that make up a line you have to constantly cross count against the numbers that make up the dots in your body. You can grow your body by touching the numbers on the left and right of the line, and you need to make sure you always have enough dots in your body to cross any of the given numbers in that line that count against you. It's a constant juggling act, which is precisely what makes the game so fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Stickman Rev Bike

For some reason, Stickman Rev Bike reminds me a lot of Nintendo's Excitebike. Not because the gameplay is similar, but because you have to manipulate your bike over small bumps. You see, your goal is to get the bike from the top line to the one at the bottom of your screen, but in order to make it, you have to avoid obstacles, such as a few small bumps on the track. When you come across these obstacles you'll have to manually slow down by taking your finger off of the screen, and timing this maneuver can be tricky, so make sure you bring your A-game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Snake VS. Colors

Snake VS. Colors is a deviously difficult game that at first looks very simple. After all, the only thing you need to worry about is that your line is always the same color as the objects it touches. The thing is, there are many obstacles with different colors. This means you'll have to constantly micromanage your line so that you can change to the right colors at the right moments.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Chroniric XIX

Playdius is a development studio that is no stranger to story-based interactive fiction games. It's Lost Phone games have found a lot of success, and its latest release Chroniric XIX should have no problem continuing that trend. There are three separate endings to this story, so your choices can definitely change how things unfold. The basic plot revolves around a time patrol officer with a goal of ushering in a new golden age for humanity, and it's up to you to try and untangle fiction from reality.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Prince of Persia : Escape

Oh boy, of all the publishers to release a new Prince of Persia game, I never once thought that Ketchapp would be the one. So yes, this means Prince of Persia : Escape is a casual free-to-play release, and really the only similarity to the original is that it's themed around similar platforming gameplay. This release is an auto-runner after all, and like the majority, you'll spend your time tapping on the screen to avoid obstacles, all while you try to collect gems that can be used to customize your character. Well, you will be able to customize him once that feature actually makes its way to the game. The gameplay works well for what it is, but it's obviously no replacement for the original.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece (single purchase removes ads)

Super Cat Tales 2

Super Cat Tales 2 is a pixel-based platformer with 100+ levels, plenty of cats to unlock, not to mention, contains more than a few hidden secrets. The retro music and graphics work very well together. Honestly, I can't help but be reminded of the platformers of my youth. Exploration is the key to success in this release, so make sure to search out every nook and cranny, because your progression isn't going to come easy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Candies n' Curses

Halloween is coming up at the end of the month, so it makes sense that a some spooky games will be releasing in the next few weeks. Candies n' Curses is one of the first appropriately-themed titles to land on the Play Store, and it's an enjoyable arcade game. You have to jump in between four separate floors with the goal of killing ghosts with your trusty flashlight. This can be challenging since your back is always left unguarded, so you have to be very careful where you jump, or else a ghost might sneak up behind you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Swipe Magic

Swipe Magic may at first look very simple, but don't let it fool you. The only controls you have to worry about are the inputs of tracing lines on the screen. But in reality, this can be very challenging. Once you have an enemy that is pelting you with attacks one after another, you better believe you're going to die unless you match the shapes at the top of the screen by drawing them as quickly as possible. The gameplay is hectic and nerve-wracking, and I for one really enjoy it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece (single purchase removes ads)

100likes

100likes is a goofy game that makes no sense, but that's on purpose. The loose premise deals with social media likes and emoticons, and somehow placing those symbols onto other players is the goal. You can customize your character to your liking, and you may even get some likes yourself. There doesn't appear to be any sort of purpose to the game, but it's labeled as a "social experiment" so I guess you just have to take it for what it is.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $39.99

Piano Crush - Keyboard Games

Piano Crush is an odd release. It appears to contain similar gameplay to an earlier title from the developer, though this version requires a yearly fee to play. For a simple rhythm game, paying any sort of subscription is honestly ridiculous. The gameplay found within can be enjoyable, and the forced free trial makes that clear, but yeah, this title comes with a high cost and you are probably better off only messing around with the limited trial.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $39.99 a piece

Samurai Kazuya : Idle Tap RPG

Dreamplay Games' Samurai Kazuya is a new idle tapping RPG with a slick samurai theme. You'll be working your way up a tower as you challenge a wide selection of samurai on each an every floor. Crafting powerful weapons is the key to your success, but you'll have to train endlessly if you want to obtain the necessary materials to craft those weapons.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Zombie Rollerz - Pinball Adventure

Zombie Rollerz is a randomly generated pinball action RPG with roguelike elements. Your job is to rescue and recruit powerful heroes to aid in your survival, which isn't going to come easy. Of course, all of this plays out on pinball boards, and you can even use your collected hero's powers to help you defend against the zombie horde that's continually trying to take you down.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Guardians Clash - Clash of Guardians, an Epic RPG!

Guardians Clash is your basic gacha RPG. There are over 50 heroes to collect, and 100 maps to explore. You can choose to play with your friends online, or all by yourself. There is even a PvP section for those that would like to try their skills against other players. The graphics are pleasant, and the gameplay doesn't stray too far from free-to-play gaming norms. If you enjoy gacha games, this release may be worth exploring.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Runegate Heroes

Wargaming Group is probably best known for it's "War of" games, and surprisingly Runegate Heroes deviates from its regular war-themed strategy games as this is more in line with the usual mobile fare found on the Play Store. It combines tower defense and RPG gameplay into one cohesive experience. Sadly it could use some polish since it force closes a little too often, and the UI isn't always straightforward.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $129.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.