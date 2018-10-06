We're only a few days away from Google's long-awaited October hardware event, but the leaks haven't stopped. A store in Hong Kong has already started selling the Pixel 3 XL for HK$15,880 (around $2,030 US), and Engadget borrowed one of the devices for an early hands-on.

There's not much new information here, except this is the final retail packaging and software. In the box, you get a pair of USB Type-C earbuds, a headphone jack adapter, a Type-C cable, and an 18W power adapter.

Left: OnePlus 6; Right: Pixel 3 XL

The specifications (as reported by CPU-Z) include a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, a 12.2MP rear camera, two 8MP front cameras (one of which is a wide-angle lens), a 2960x1440 OLED screen, and Android 9 Pie. The main camera can record 4K at 30FPS, while the selfie cameras are limited to 1080p.

The only aspects of the Pixel 3 XL left up to imagination at this point are whatever software features that haven't been pushed to the retail units yet, however minor those may be. There also haven't seen all the colors in the wild yet, like the recently-leaked 'Sand' Pixel.