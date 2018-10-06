The Nokia 7.1 looks primed to bring some swagger back to the mid-range smartphone game, particularly in the US. Even still, the quality of the photos and videos captured with the device isn't likely to knock your socks off. But a steadier hand and some reliable lighting should help. To that end, if you pre-order a 7.1 from B&H, you'll also get a free photo/video kit worth $65, which is about 19% of the phone's $350 price tag.

This B&H bundle is available for pre-orders of an unlocked, dual-SIM, 64GB Nokia 7.1 in blue or steel (David is enamored with the steel version). If you need a refresher, the 7.1 has a Snapdragon 636 octacore chipset, 4GB of RAM, a 5.84" LCD display, a 3,060mAh battery, headphone jack, NFC, a 12MP/5MP dual rear camera (with depth sensing), and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The free "B&H Photo Video Basic Photo/Video Kit for Smartphones" (a mouthful, yes) comprises the following:

Magnus MaxiGrip Flexible Tripod

Xuma Mobile Daylight Balanced LED Light

Xuma Smartphone Mount

Left: The photo/video kit; Center: The LED light with the warm filter; Right: The kit in all its assembled glory (excuse the phone).

The tripod and phone mount are nice, but the LED light really makes the bundle shine. It features 48 LEDs that can produce 5600K color temperature light output, has about four hours of battery life on a full charge, has three settings (high, low, flashing), and comes with a warm filter that changes the output to about 3200K.

If you're interested in this bundle, pre-order a Nokia 7.1 from B&H via the links below. The 7.1 is scheduled to ship starting October 28th, and B&H is offering free expedited shipping.