Android Jelly Bean debuted nearly six years ago in November 2012, and it's currently the oldest version of Android still getting Chrome updates. That looks to be changing soon, though, according to a new commit spotted by XDA Developers.
The commit's description puts it pretty bluntly: "Update UI for unsupported Android OS and make Jelly Bean unsupported." There's no timeline for the change, but once it takes effect, Android KitKat will replace Jelly Bean as the oldest version still supported by Chrome. As of last week, 3.2 percent of Android users are still on versions of Jelly Bean, which spans Android 4.1 to 4.3. Proportionally, that might not seem like a lot, but with Android's giant install base, that small percentage comprises millions of users.
It's worth noting for those living the Bean life that Firefox still supports Android as far back as 4.1. If you're rocking an older Android device, it might be worth a look.
