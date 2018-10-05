Powerful Android automation app Tasker changed hands to joaomgcd in the summer, and it continues to go from strength to strength. The latest release takes it up to version 5.5, and there are a host of additions including better import/export functionality, Google Drive integration, and custom setting monitoring.

TaskerNet is the new repository for sharing actions, profiles, and projects, and importing has been made incredibly easy. Manual or automatic backups with Google Drive are now possible, as is convenient uploading of files. The new Custom Setting Event and State functions allow you to react to any setting change on your device with an automated action. Take a look at all of the big new features below:

Automation For Everyone: several new features like easy importing and launch tasks when importing make importing existing projects a breeze, allowing absolutely everyone to use Tasker. Demo.

several new features like easy importing and launch tasks when importing make importing existing projects a breeze, allowing absolutely everyone to use Tasker. Demo. TaskerNet : a place to share and import pre-made Tasker stuff. Demo.

: a place to share and import pre-made Tasker stuff. Demo. Custom Setting Monitoring : react to any setting changing on your phone in the new Custom Setting Event and State . Demo.

: react to any setting changing on your phone in the new and . Demo. Google Drive Upload File : upload and share files to Google Drive. Demo

: upload and share files to Google Drive. Demo Google Drive Backup : automatic daily Google Drive backup of your Tasker data. Demo of restoring data from Google Drive.

: automatic daily Google Drive backup of your Tasker data. Demo of restoring data from Google Drive. Data Backup Action : Tasker action to trigger data backup locally and optionally to Google Drive

: Tasker action to trigger data backup locally and optionally to Google Drive Display Size : change the size of your display, making apps appear larger or smaller. Demo.

: change the size of your display, making apps appear larger or smaller. Demo. NFC : toggle NFC on your device

: toggle NFC on your device Status Bar Icons : hide or show icons on your status bar. Demo.

: hide or show icons on your status bar. Demo. Force Rotation : make your display rotate and stay rotated in a certain direction. Demo.

: make your display rotate and stay rotated in a certain direction. Demo. Ping : check the connectivity and latency to a remote network host

: check the connectivity and latency to a remote network host Multi-SIM Support in SMS Sending : optionally select a SIM to send an SMS with

: optionally select a SIM to send an SMS with Crash Reporting: when Tasker crashes, a notification will be generated so user can directly report the crash to the developer

There's even more than that, too, so be sure to check out the full changelog. You can update to version 5.5 on the Play Store or download it from APK Mirror (Play Store version / Direct Purchase version).