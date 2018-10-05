Thanks to renders based on factory CAD designs, we're getting our first look at the next incarnation of Lenovo/Moto's popular mid-range smartphone. The Moto G7 isn't due to be launched until 2019, but we now know to expect a new display with a waterdrop notch and curved corners with the fingerprint reader embedded in the 'M' logo on the back (why it took Moto so long to start doing this, I have no idea).

The renders come courtesy of MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks. Until now, the Moto G series has been notch-free, so this marks a significant change of design direction, as does moving the fingerprint scanner to the rear. Despite the cutout, the Moto G7 still has considerable bezels all the way around, as well as an ample chin — the 'motorola' logo has to go somewhere, right?

Dual cameras return in what I like to think looks like a little ninja's face, and the curvature of the rear of the phone is much the same on its predecessor. Above the waterdrop notch, we also see a sizable earpiece speaker. On the bottom edge, there's the main speaker, as USB-C port, and the beloved headphone jack.

The G7 is rumored to come with a range of improvements over the G6 including 4GB of RAM, double the storage at 64GB, and an even bigger battery capacity of 3,500mAh. Nothing is confirmed at this point, though, but we expect further leaks over the coming months to reveal everything.