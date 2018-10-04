TWRP is a fantastic custom recovery - it can do everything from flashing ROMs to creating full storage backups. The tool supports a wide range of phones and tablets, and now a few more devices have been added to the list.

Since our last post, four new phones have been added to the official TWRP build roster. That includes the Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (a7y17lte), Nubia Z17 Mini S (nx589j), Motorola Moto X Force (kinzie), and the Motorola Moto G6 Plus (evert).

You can install TWRP using the above links, or with the official application shown below.