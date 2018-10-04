Three companies are battling it out in the smart home game right now: Amazon, Apple, and Google. Given that you're reading a site called "Android Police" right now, it's a fair bet that you won't want to be locked into Apple's ecosystem. That leaves you with two choices. If you prefer Alexa to Assistant and you're looking to get some more smart speakers, Amazon is offering refurbished units of the first-gen Echo for $59.99, $20 off the regular refurb price.

The Echo was Amazon's first foray into smart home accessories, and even though it's since been replaced with a newer model, it's still a good product. With it, you can ask Alexa questions, listen to music and audiobooks, and call/message people. The cylindrical design allows audio to disperse in 360 degrees, and the sound isn't half-bad.

Refurbished Echos usually go for $79.99, but Amazon has dropped the price to $59.99 for today only. There are about 5.5 hours remaining as of publishing time, so hurry if you're interested. Expedited shipping is free. Hit the source link below to pick one up.