We launched a Twitch channel earlier this year, designed to be the new home of the Android Police Podcast. Since then, we've started a second weekly show (on Tuesday nights), where we answer questions from live viewers. Now our Twitch channel is an affiliate, meaning you can support our live content with Twitch subscriptions - at no cost to yourself, if you have Amazon Prime.
For those of you not familiar with Twitch, you can follow a channel for free (you'll get alerts when it goes live), but you can also pay for a subscription. In our case, subscribing gets you an emoji of Ryne's face that you can use whenever you want. It's a lot of fun, trust me.
The Ryne emoji
If you enjoy our live shows and you want to support us, subscriptions is a super easy way to do so. If you have Amazon Prime, you get one free subscription every month, so you can give us money without actually paying money. There's a guide here with the full details, but the subscription doesn't auto-renew, so you'll have to re-subscribe each month.
If you've already subscribed (there's over 50 of you!), we want to thank you for being awesome. If you haven't already checked out our channel, we're at twitch.tv/androidpolice. You can give us money by clicking the 'Subscribe' button on that page.
That could have gone better. https://t.co/Poa1KsJeXZ pic.twitter.com/7719mz6TBO
— Android Police (@AndroidPolice) August 3, 2018
The Android Police Podcast is live every Thursday at 5:30PM Pacific Time (8:30PM Eastern). The live Q&A show is on Tuesdays at 4:30PM Pacific (7:30PM Eastern). The podcast will continue to be published to YouTube and SoundCloud/RSS, in case you were wondering.
