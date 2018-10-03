In a small update to YouTube, viewers are noticing recommendations based on other channel viewers. The company is no stranger to tweaking its algorithms and suggestions. Now the service predicts that if you're subscribed to a channel, then you'll probably enjoy other videos that followers of said channel watch. As seen in the screenshots, the text appears below the thumbnail saying, "[Channel Name] viewers watch this."

Thanks:

Rick Kode,

Muhammad Najmi,

Alexis Barrientos,

Himanshu Goel