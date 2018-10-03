Plex continues its attempts to become our one-stop shop for all things media. Following the addition of podcasts and news, the company is now announcing Web Shows, a section of curated content for you to watch from various creators and sources. In a world where there's more stuff than ever, Plex wants to help combat the discoverability problem that many people have.

When it launches, Plex Web Shows will feature a variety of options from a host of different topics, from cooking to fashion to science. As time goes on, more shows will be added. Of course, you decide what interests you since, like everything else, you're in charge of customization. Best of all, it's free to everyone and doesn't require a Plex Pass subscription.

So what's next, Plex eBooks? I wouldn't put it past them, frankly — and I'd certainly be onboard with something like that.