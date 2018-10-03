Article Contents
LG has just taken the wraps off the V40 ThinQ, its follow-up to the almost continual V30/V30S ThinQ/V35 ThinQ refreshes. The latest iteration in the V series brings real change in design, though, with a new notched and significantly improved OLED display, triple rear camera configuration, and a $900-1000 price tag to go with it.
For the full skinny, check out David's hands-on for the phone. He's spent the better part of the last week playing with it. Although he found it suffered the usual "not-so-little" LG issues, the overall impression sounds much more positive compared to the last three times the V30 was released, especially when it comes to the display — a sore point on the previous models.
Specs
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 845
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Display
|6.4” OLED 3120x1440 (537PPI)
|Battery
|3300mAh
|Camera
|12MP+16MP+12 triple rear (standard, wide angle, telephoto), 8MP (standard) and 5MP (wide) dual front
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Software
|Android 8.1
|Measurements
|2.98 x 0.3 x 6.5", 5.96oz
|Colors
|Black, blue
|Ruggedization
|IP68
|Charging
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, wireless charging
|Networks
|AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, and US Cellular in the US
|Pricing
|Varies (AT&T: $950, T-Mobile: $920, Sprint: $960, Verizon:$980, US Cellular: $900)
LG also went with a triple camera setup, which is probably a smart move. When debating between wide-angle and telephoto, there's always a reviewer somewhere that will complain when an OEM elects for one over the other. By including both together with the primary camera, everyone can be satisfied. There's even a snazzy triple-photo feature that (slowly) takes a photo from all three cameras for you to choose from later.
Apart from the display and camera, general specs are pretty similar to the V35S ThinQ, though you'll have to wait for our full review to know how its differences stack up.
Availability
So far, there isn't any availability or pricing for unlocked sales of the LG V40, so you'll have to snag one through a carrier or not at all — at least, for the time being. Thankfully, we do have the details for all the major US players.
Interestingly, all pre-orders regardless of carrier are able to take advantage of LG's "Second Year Promise Program" as well as a free SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD card and a DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Gimbal. Again, this is only for pre-orders between October 11th and 18th, available via LG. (For whatever reason, that site isn't up at the time of writing, but it should be eventually.)
Verizon
For whatever reason, Verizon customers get a bit of a head start when it comes to pre-orders on October 11th. Pricing is $40.83 a month over 24 months or $979.99. General availability, again, is a day earlier than everyone else, on October 18th.
Press Release
Verizon to carry LG V40 ThinQ 5-camera smartphone
Preorder your LG V40 ThinQ on America’s best network starting October 11
NEW YORK – LG, today, unveiled its first five-camera smartphone – the V40 ThinQ™ – and you can preorder yours from Verizon starting October 11. This multimedia powerhouse features simultaneous photo capture from multiple cameras, immersive 3D surround sound and a massive 6.4” display, so you can express yourself artistically and entertain yourself in ways never before possible.
Verizon unlimited is the perfect complement to the V40 ThinQ, giving you the ability to stream, upload and share all those photos and videos with your friends, family and followers. Verizon is offering two great deals worth up to $500 to help get your hands on a new V40. For a limited time, new and existing customers can get $200 off a V40 when purchased on Verizon device payment. Additionally, if you’re switching to Verizon or adding a new line, you can get up to $300 off when you trade in your old phone*.
Finally, If you preorder a V40 ThinQ from Verizon between October 11 and October 17 you can received a free SanDisk Ultra® 256GB microSDXC™ memory card and adapter, a DJI™ OSMO™ Mobile 2 Gimbal and auto enrollment in the LG Second Year Promise program**.
Five cameras are better than one.
Have you ever taken a photo of your child and wished you had more room to include friends and family? Have you taken a photo at a ball game and been frustrated that your smartphone couldn’t zoom in tight enough to clearly capture a pitch? With the V40 ThinQ photo, regret is a thing of the past. The three rear cameras let you take photos at three different focal ranges simultaneously, so you never miss an angle and can choose the best photo to share or print.
The telephoto zoom lens gives you twice the reach of the standard lens without sacrificing image quality. The super wide-angle camera makes it easy to take expansive panoramas and group shots so no one ever feels left out. To make sure your photos are as good as the pros, LG introduces new AI technology that adjusts your subject’s position and frames your picture to help you create an artistically balanced photo. It even adjusts the exposure and shutter speed to enhance your shot.
On the flip side, two front-facing cameras capture standard and wide-angle photos so you can grab a quick selfie of yourself or of you and all your friends. With the V40 ThinQ, you can document every moment big or small and you can make your selfies stand out with custom background effects, adjustable lighting and artistic filters.
The big picture.
Great cameras deserve a great display and LG’s V-series has long been known for its advances in display technology, particularly in terms of size and quality. The V40 ThinQ is no exception, boasting a 6.4” bright display that fills the front of the phone from edge to edge. The display is powered by LG’s OLED FullVision™ technology for true infinite contrast from self-lighting pixels and perfect blacks that give you ultimate cinematic quality in a smartphone.
More than just sound.
It’s one thing to be immersed into an audio video experience when you are in a theater, but it’s a lot more challenging when you are surrounded by people and distractions. The LG V40 ThinQ makes it easy to escape from reality with a DTS:X 3D surround sound system*** that gives you spatial sound on the go. Whether you’re listening to your favorite band or watching a movie, when you put on your wired headphones, the audio on the V40 ThinQ feels like it’s coming from all directions.
The best deserves the best.
Your LG V40 ThinQ needs an unlimited network that can keep up with all that content you’re creating and easily let you watch the shows and listen to the tunes you love. Above Unlimited includes 75 GB of premium 4G LTE data along with HD video streaming, 20 GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot, five TravelPass sessions per month (for use in 130 countries) and 500 GB of Verizon Cloud storage, all for $60/line per month for four lines when you enroll in Auto Pay. And if you don’t need all of that, you can still mix and match three great unlimited plans on your account to meet each of your family members’ needs: Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.
Get your LG V40 ThinQ on Verizon.
LG V40 ThinQ will be available for preorder on Verizon starting October 11 in Aurora Black and Verizon-exclusive Moroccan Blue, starting at $40.83 a month for 24 months on Verizon device payment ($979.99 retail; 0% APR). You can also pick up your V40 ThinQ from your local Verizon store, online and through the My Verizon app when it’s available on October 18.
Visit verizonwireless.com on October 11 to preorder your V40 ThinQ or for more information.
*Up to $979.99 device payment purchase req'd. Less $100 trade-in/promo credit (upgrade) or $300 trade-in/promo credit (new) applied to account over 24 mos w/in 1-2 bill cycles; promo credit ends when balance paid or line terminated/transferred; 0% APR. Trade-in must be in good working and cosmetic condition.
**Visit lgv40preorderpromo.com after October 11 to redeem or for more information. Available while supplies last. Please allow up to 6-8 weeks from successful claim validation for item(s) to ship.
***Wired headphones or speakers required.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches about one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.
AT&T
Subscribers over at AT&T will be able to snag the V40 for $950 or $31.67 a month over 30 months — either way, it works out to the same price. Like other carriers, pre-orders open on October 12th, with general availability, set for October 19th.
Press Release
Experience Unlimited Data and Unlimited Entertainment on the Nation’s Best Network
Starting Oct. 12, AT&T* customers can go to att.com/v40 or visit an AT&T store to pre-order the LG V40 ThinQ on AT&T Next for $31.67 a month for 30 months with eligible service. The new smartphone will be available in our stores starting Oct. 19.
And, according to America’s biggest test, only AT&T customers can use the LG V40 ThinQ on the best network, providing the speed, security and reliability you deserve. Stay connected to your world with unlimited data and flexible entertainment options.
Go to att.com/v40 for more on the LG V40 ThinQ from AT&T.
T-Mobile
The House of Legere opens pre-orders for LG's latest on October 12th, like most other carriers. Pricing is $200 down and $30 a month for 24 months, or $920 if you'd prefer to pay for it all upfront. Retail availability for those looking to grab one in-store is October 19th — again, like most other US carriers.
The V40 will support Team Magenta's 600MHz bands, as well, giving you priority access to that mostly uncontested set of frequencies.
Press Release
It’s Lit! The LG V40 ThinQ™ Flies Into T-Mobile Oct 19, Lights Up Every Capability of America’s Fastest LTE Network
October 03, 2018
Bellevue, Washington – October 3, 2018 – It’s official – the new LG V40 ThinQTM is headed to T-Mobile. The LG V40 ThinQ is the 18th 600 MHz capable device to launch at the Un-carrier, and this gigabit-class superphone lights up every single speed-boosting advanced LTE technology on the T-Mobile network, including 4x4 MIMO, carrier aggregation, 256 QAM and License Assisted Access (LAA). Today T-Mobile was crowned the fastest LTE network for the 19th quarter in a row making the Un-carrier the only place to unleash the power of the new LG V40 ThinQ.
The LG V40 ThinQ rocks five separate cameras and advanced AI photo capabilities so you can capture key life moments from every angle…with just one click. And if you want to really dazzle, use the superphone’s Cine Shot function to add animation to photos and bring them to life. The LG V40 ThinQ also features a 6.4” OLED display in a sleek, modern design with Boom Box Speakers and DTS-X 3D surround sound*, so you can pump up the volume and get a quality sound experience.
The LG V40 ThinQ is available for online pre-sale starting Friday, Oct. 12 and in T-Mobile retail stores Friday, Oct. 19 for $200 down and $30 a month for 24 months (FRP: $920) on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan.
For more information on the entire smartphone portfolio at the Un-carrier, head here and check out the deals hub for awesome limited-time offers.
Sprint
Sprint customers can snag the V40 in pre-order on October 19th, with a bit of a discount via Sprint's Flex Lease: $20 per month over 18 months. That works out to a $360 savings, according to Sprint. It's a limited time offer, though, so jump on it if you're interested. We're told outright pricing is $960.
Press Release
A Shutterbug's Dream Come True! Five Camera Smartphone, LG V40 ThinQ, Coming to Sprint on Oct. 19
October 03, 2018
Never before have photo and video buffs had so many tools at their fingertips on a wireless device! Sprint (NYSE:S) today announced the upcoming availability of LG V40 ThinQTM boasting three rear cameras (standard/2x zoom telephoto/super wide) and 2 front cameras (standard/wide) so you can capture more of life’s moments. Working together, the five cameras capture moments big or small, at different angles and from every perspective.
LG V40 ThinQ will be available on Oct. 19 for just $20 per month with Sprint Flex Lease – that’s a savings of $360 over the 18-month lease.1 This limited-time promotion will be in all Sprint retail channels, including www.sprint.com and 1-800-Sprint1. Sprint customers can choose from a selection of tailor-made Unlimited plans to meet different needs and lifestyles – all at the best price.
"Without a doubt, LG V40 ThinQ meets our customers’ demands for access to the most advanced wireless technology available today," said Dow Draper, Sprint chief commercial officer. "It couples well with Sprint’s robust Unlimited plans so customers can take great photos and videos and share them without worrying about data consumption. I am excited to see what our customers create with the amazing technology in LG V40 ThinQ."
With five cameras, LG V40 ThinQ conveniently captures more of life’s moments, as it happens, without missing a beat. Advanced camera features include:
Triple Shot: Whether you want to zoom in and get close, capture the bigger picture or get an everyday shot, capture it all with 3 rear cameras. Easily capture 3 photos - standard, 2x zoom, super wide angle- with just one click. With Triple Preview, get a live preview of all three rear cameras to compare and select the best lens for your scene.
Dual Front Cameras: Select from the dual front— standard and wide— lens cameras to capture standout selfies that are clear and rich with detail. The dual front cameras also work together to enhance portrait selfies with artistic background and lighting effects.
Super Wide-Angle Camera: Capture the full story with the super wide-angle lens with 107 degrees field of view to create photos without compromise. Turn expansive panoramas and group shots into memorable moments.
AI Camera: The intuitive AI Camera helps you take better pictures by recognizing what you’re shooting. AI Composition adjusts the position of your subject for artistically balanced photos while AI CAM recommends photo-enhancing filters for your specific scene.
In addition, LG V40 ThinQ puts LG’s award-winning OLED TV technology in the palm of your hand. The brilliant 6.4" edge-to-edge screen is nestled in a sleek, impressively light design for the ultimate comfort. DTS:X 3D Surround Sound gives you an immersive sound experience, that comes from all directions, while the Boombox Speaker provides room-filling, premium audio with bass you can feel.
Faster Speeds than before on Sprint’s Next-Gen Network
LG V40 ThinQ leverages the latest Gigabit-class LTE capabilities Sprint is rolling out as part of its massive Next-Gen Network investment to improve coverage, reliability and speed nationwide. There’s never been a better time to try Sprint’s Network Built for Unlimited.
In fact, Sprint has the most improved network according to Ookla as shown in Speedtest Intelligence data2 and PCMag’s 2018 Fastest Mobile Networks report. In both, the company’s year-over-year increase in national average download speeds outpaced the competitors3, including an 87 percent lift as reported in PCMag’s annual tests.
Worry-Free Protection with Sprint Complete
Sprint customers can protect their LG V40 ThinQ with Sprint Complete, an affordable suite of benefits providing protection against life’s "oops moments" and on-demand tech support. Sprint Complete is the most comprehensive protection program in the wireless industry and it is now available for select Sprint phones, tablets and smartwatches.
Sprint offers the most repair options including in store repair, on-site repair, and mail-in repair (select models only) and is also the only major carrier to use manufacturer-certified parts in all repairs. Sign-up is available within 30 days of a phone activation or upgrade. For more details including the full list of program benefits, please visit www.sprint.com/protection.
About Sprint
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of June 30, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.
1 $20/mo. after $20/mo. credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-month lease with upgrade or new line of service are eligible. If you cancel early the remaining balance is due. Subject to $30 activation fee. Monthly lease payment excludes taxes. Requires credit approval & qualifying plan.
2See http://speedtest.net/reports/united-states/ for more information.
3 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for average download speeds from June 2017 to June 2018 for all mobile results. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.
SOURCE Sprint
US Cellular
Preorders at US Cellular open on the same October 12th date, though pricing is a bit more complicated. Outright, we're told it will cost $900, or $29.99 on a 30-month "equipment installment plan," but pre-orders will also get $150 back in bill credits, as well as a nearly-free case for a strangely triple-decimal $.011 price.
Whatever that works out to, we're also told it'll cost $900 outright, with availability set for October 19th.
Press Release
LG V40 ThinQ™ Presale Begins on Oct. 12 at U.S. Cellular – the Only Carrier with Unlimited with Payback
CHICAGO (Oct. 3, 2018) – U.S. Cellular will open up preorders for the LG V40 ThinQ, the latest V Series smartphone from LG, in stores and online at www.uscellular.com on Oct. 12. Customers who purchase the LG V40 ThinQ at U.S. Cellular can take advantage of the company’s exclusive Unlimited with Payback plans that pay customers back for data they don’t use. Customers will get paid back $10 per month when they use less than 3GB of data per line, so a family of four can save up to $40 per month.
Anyone who preorders the LG V40 ThinQ on a new line of service at U.S. Cellular can receive $150 back in bill credits and a V40 ThinQ case for just $.011. In addition, if they pre-order between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18, they are eligible to receive a free SanDisk Ultra® 256GB microSDXC™ UHS-1 Card & Adapter and one DJI™ OSMO™ Mobile 2 Gimbal, an estimated total value of $330, courtesy of LG. For more information, see www.LGV40preorderpromo.com.
The LG V40 ThinQ is a five-camera smartphone. Users can capture more of life's moments, even the unexpected memories, as they happen with the three rear and two front facing cameras. Featuring LG’s largest, most immersive mobile OLED display in an impressively light and sleek design, the LG V40 ThinQ is equipped with new AI functionality and room-filling audio experience. Now in one phone, you have all the tools to capture, create and artistically express yourself.
U.S. Cellular will offer the LG V40 ThinQ for $29.99 on a 30 month equipment installment plan, and it will be available for purchase on Oct. 19.
1Offer requires new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-mo. RIC with $0 Down and 0% APR and Device Protection+. Discount comes via a monthly bill credit. Credit approval required.
Total Plan with Unlimited Data with Payback, Autopay/Paperless billing and credit approval required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Unlimited Data Plan(s) will stream at speeds of up to 3.0 mbps and will automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches 22GB. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.
About U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the fifth time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power's twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.
Press Release
LG DELIVERS ULTIMATE FIVE CAMERA SMARTPHONE WITH LG V40 THINQ
A Truly All-Encompassing Smartphone Camera
Experience to Capture Every Perspective
LG V40 ThinQ
SEOUL, Oct. 4, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its newest premium smartphone featuring a total of five cameras to redefine the standard of smartphone photography. The latest iteration of the company’s acclaimed V series, the LG V40 ThinQ is an uncompromising multimedia powerhouse device designed for today’s generation of storytellers that prefer to communicate with visuals and videos, especially on social media.
The LG V40 ThinQ retains the V series design philosophy with an improved 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display and even slimmer bezels than before. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, the LG V40 ThinQ again delivers the innovations that has made the LG V series a favorite among power users.
Seeing the Light with Five Cameras
In order to deliver a standout smartphone for today’s content-creating social generation, LG designed the LG V40 ThinQ from the ground up to deliver a truly all-encompassing smartphone camera experience. The LG V40 ThinQ features a rear camera module with three different lenses: 16MP super wide-angle, 12MP standard angle and 12MP telephoto. The three lenses allow for shutterbugs to frame different shots without changing position relative to the subject. The 107-degree super wide-angle lens captures subjects with more of the background with ease, while the telephoto with 2x optical zoom (or 3.2x the zoom of the wide-angle lens) takes clear shots from distance without a loss in image quality. The Triple Shot feature stitches together the images captured with each of the three lenses into a short video file for easy sharing.
The front camera module features a 5MP wide-angle lens and 8MP standard angle that work in tandem to create the perfect bokeh effect with an on-screen slider to adjust the amount of background blur. Other features allow selfie lovers to personalize their photos even more with unique lighting and special effects.
The pixel size of the main rear camera sensor has been improved by about 40 percent compared to the LG V30, increasing from 1μm to 1.4μm, while the image sensor is more than 18 percent larger than in the LG V30. In additdion to delivering the sharpest and brightest images of any LG smartphone camera, the F1.5 aperture of the main camera delivers greater depth of field, half the shutter lag and significantly faster burst mode compared to the LG V30.
What’s more, Dual PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) delivers automatic focusing that is 50 percent faster, about twice as fast as the industry average. The advanced HDR feature analyzes and determines the right exposure settings to create perfectly lit shots, eliminating overexposed backgrounds or underexposed subjects. Subjects are always in perfect focus because the camera checks sharpness continuously until the shutter button is depressed.
LG upgraded the camera in the LG V40 ThinQ to be even more powerful and intuitive than ever to deliver the best color, composition, white balance and shutter speed. The AI CAM’s new AI Composition feature taps into the phone’s intelligence to frame, capture and recommend an alternative shot to the one taken by the user. AI Auto White Balance (AI AWB) automatically adjusts the color temperature across different lighting situations while AI Shutter selects the right shutter speed, especially useful when trying to capture fast-moving subjects.
Other new features such as Cine Shot, 3D Light Effect, Makeup Pro, Custom Backdrop, My Avatar and AR Emoji make photography on the LG V40 ThinQ a whole new experience. Cine Shot makes creating cinemagraphs – images with animation – incredibly easy and fun. Simply shoot a short video with any of the phone’s three rear cameras and “paint” the area to be animated with a finger and the result will be sure to amaze. 3D Light Effect changes the tone of a photo with professional-looking lighting, touch up any selfie with different looks using Makeup Pro or entirely change the background of a selfie with Custom Backdrop. For those who love all things augmented reality, create and share personalized emojis with My Avatar and AR Emoji using one’s own face or one of the provided characters.
Immersive Sight and Sound
The LG V40 ThinQ sports a new and improved 6.4-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) OLED FullVision display and a bottom bezel that is 1.6mm thinner than its predecessor. The new plastic OLED display is designed to deliver more accurate colors and better luminance consistency. The 4.5 million pixels delivered by the OLED display is the most of any QHD+ smartphone on the market today and allows for the enjoyment of immersive, vivid and vibrant content that only an LG OLED display can deliver.
LG has always prioritized high fidelity audio in its smartphones and the LG V40 ThinQ is no exception, being the first LG phone to carry the Audio Tuned by Meridian label. The 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC produces a balanced sound signature that comes extremely close to the quality of an original recording. And Boombox Speaker, originally introduced on the LG G7 ThinQ, doubles the bass of conventional smartphone speakers by utilizing the internal space of the device as a resonance chamber. When placed on a solid surface or hollow box, the LG V40 ThinQ acts like a woofer to amplify the bass even more.
Minimalist Design Built to Last
The clean lines and sophisticated colors emphasizes the three main design elements of the LG V40 ThinQ: smooth touch, unique color and seamless form. With the objective to create a design that will stand the test of time, the simple yet beautiful exterior is the perfect complement to the wealth of innovative technologies found on the LG V40 ThinQ.
LG’s proprietary Silky BlastTM process etches the tempered glass back with microscopic pits to create a smoother matte finish which feels extremely comfortable in the hand without being slippery. In addition to its more premium appearance, the matte glass is more practical due to its higher resistance to fingerprints and stains. The phone will be available in the charming colors of New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue and eye-catching Carmine Red.
The LG V40 ThinQ retains the slim and light design heritage of the V series, weighing only 169g and measuring a svelte 7.7mm in thickness. Like its predecessor, the LG V40 ThinQ meets the U.S. Department of Defense requirements for durability, passing 14 MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test categories for suitability in military operations and is IP68 rated.
“The LG V40 ThinQ was designed with the main goal to deliver an uncompromised experience for users to create, consume and share high quality content,” said Hwang Jeong-hwan, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The versatility of the camera and the proven V series platform makes the LG V40 ThinQ a serious option for customers looking for a premium smartphone that does it all.”
Introducing LG’s Hybrid Watch
Alongside the LG V40 ThinQ, LG announced its first hybrid smartwatch, the LG Watch W7, a wearable device that combines mechanical movement with digital functionalities. As the first LG wearable to run the new Wear OS by Google platform, the LG Watch W7 is designed for consumers who value the look of a traditional analog timepiece but desire the convenient functionalities of a connected smartwatch.
Developed in partnership with Soprod SA of Switzerland, the LG Watch W7 features high-precision quartz movement and physical watch hands wrapped in a stainless steel body. Combining smart and mechanical features in a single timepiece gives the LG Watch W7 unique powering options. In full operation mode on a single charge, the LG Watch W7 can run for up to two days and then an additional 3-4 days in analog-only mode. In mechanical watch-only mode with its “smart” features disabled, the watch can operate for up to 100 days, or more than three months before requiring a charge.
In addition to keeping accurate time, the analog hands also display additional information such as altimeter, barometer, stopwatch, timer and compass directions. Because this device runs Wear OS by Google, it can be customized thousands of different ways with unique watch faces and complications available online. What’s more, the watch is compatible with all standard 22mm watch bands.
Launch dates, pricing and additional details for both the LG V40 ThinQ and LG Watch W7 will be announced locally at the time of availability.
LG V40 ThinQ Key Specifications:*
Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform
Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision Display (3120 x 1440 / 538ppi)
Memory: 6GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
Camera:
– Rear: 16MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107°)
12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78°)
12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45°)
– Front: 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80°)
5MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 90°)
Battery: 3300mAh
Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
Size: 158.7 x 75.8 x 7.7mm
Weight: 169g
Network: LTE-A 4 Band CA
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)
Colors: New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray / New Moroccan Blue / Carmine Red
Other: Cine Shot / Triple Preview / Triple Shot / AI CAM / AI Composition / Boombox Speaker / Google Assistant / Google Lens / AI Haptic / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology (Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4 Compatible) / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio
LG Watch W7 Key Specifications:*
Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform
Operating System: Wear OS by Google
Display: 1.2-inch LCD (360 x 360 / 300ppi)
Size: 44.5 x 45.4 x 12.9mm
Weight: 79.5g
Memory: 4GB eMMC / 768MB LPDDR3
Battery: 240mAh
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / USB Type-C 2.0
Sensors: 9-Axis / Pressure
Movement: 2 Hands / Micro Gearbox
Color: Cloud Silver
Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / Quartz Movement
* Specifications, features and accessories may vary depending on the particular market.
