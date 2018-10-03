LG DELIVERS ULTIMATE FIVE CAMERA SMARTPHONE WITH LG V40 THINQ

A Truly All-Encompassing Smartphone Camera

Experience to Capture Every Perspective

LG V40 ThinQ

SEOUL, Oct. 4, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its newest premium smartphone featuring a total of five cameras to redefine the standard of smartphone photography. The latest iteration of the company’s acclaimed V series, the LG V40 ThinQ is an uncompromising multimedia powerhouse device designed for today’s generation of storytellers that prefer to communicate with visuals and videos, especially on social media.

The LG V40 ThinQ retains the V series design philosophy with an improved 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display and even slimmer bezels than before. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, the LG V40 ThinQ again delivers the innovations that has made the LG V series a favorite among power users.

Seeing the Light with Five Cameras

In order to deliver a standout smartphone for today’s content-creating social generation, LG designed the LG V40 ThinQ from the ground up to deliver a truly all-encompassing smartphone camera experience. The LG V40 ThinQ features a rear camera module with three different lenses: 16MP super wide-angle, 12MP standard angle and 12MP telephoto. The three lenses allow for shutterbugs to frame different shots without changing position relative to the subject. The 107-degree super wide-angle lens captures subjects with more of the background with ease, while the telephoto with 2x optical zoom (or 3.2x the zoom of the wide-angle lens) takes clear shots from distance without a loss in image quality. The Triple Shot feature stitches together the images captured with each of the three lenses into a short video file for easy sharing.

The front camera module features a 5MP wide-angle lens and 8MP standard angle that work in tandem to create the perfect bokeh effect with an on-screen slider to adjust the amount of background blur. Other features allow selfie lovers to personalize their photos even more with unique lighting and special effects.

The pixel size of the main rear camera sensor has been improved by about 40 percent compared to the LG V30, increasing from 1μm to 1.4μm, while the image sensor is more than 18 percent larger than in the LG V30. In additdion to delivering the sharpest and brightest images of any LG smartphone camera, the F1.5 aperture of the main camera delivers greater depth of field, half the shutter lag and significantly faster burst mode compared to the LG V30.

What’s more, Dual PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) delivers automatic focusing that is 50 percent faster, about twice as fast as the industry average. The advanced HDR feature analyzes and determines the right exposure settings to create perfectly lit shots, eliminating overexposed backgrounds or underexposed subjects. Subjects are always in perfect focus because the camera checks sharpness continuously until the shutter button is depressed.

LG upgraded the camera in the LG V40 ThinQ to be even more powerful and intuitive than ever to deliver the best color, composition, white balance and shutter speed. The AI CAM’s new AI Composition feature taps into the phone’s intelligence to frame, capture and recommend an alternative shot to the one taken by the user. AI Auto White Balance (AI AWB) automatically adjusts the color temperature across different lighting situations while AI Shutter selects the right shutter speed, especially useful when trying to capture fast-moving subjects.

Other new features such as Cine Shot, 3D Light Effect, Makeup Pro, Custom Backdrop, My Avatar and AR Emoji make photography on the LG V40 ThinQ a whole new experience. Cine Shot makes creating cinemagraphs – images with animation – incredibly easy and fun. Simply shoot a short video with any of the phone’s three rear cameras and “paint” the area to be animated with a finger and the result will be sure to amaze. 3D Light Effect changes the tone of a photo with professional-looking lighting, touch up any selfie with different looks using Makeup Pro or entirely change the background of a selfie with Custom Backdrop. For those who love all things augmented reality, create and share personalized emojis with My Avatar and AR Emoji using one’s own face or one of the provided characters.

Immersive Sight and Sound

The LG V40 ThinQ sports a new and improved 6.4-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) OLED FullVision display and a bottom bezel that is 1.6mm thinner than its predecessor. The new plastic OLED display is designed to deliver more accurate colors and better luminance consistency. The 4.5 million pixels delivered by the OLED display is the most of any QHD+ smartphone on the market today and allows for the enjoyment of immersive, vivid and vibrant content that only an LG OLED display can deliver.

LG has always prioritized high fidelity audio in its smartphones and the LG V40 ThinQ is no exception, being the first LG phone to carry the Audio Tuned by Meridian label. The 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC produces a balanced sound signature that comes extremely close to the quality of an original recording. And Boombox Speaker, originally introduced on the LG G7 ThinQ, doubles the bass of conventional smartphone speakers by utilizing the internal space of the device as a resonance chamber. When placed on a solid surface or hollow box, the LG V40 ThinQ acts like a woofer to amplify the bass even more.

Minimalist Design Built to Last

The clean lines and sophisticated colors emphasizes the three main design elements of the LG V40 ThinQ: smooth touch, unique color and seamless form. With the objective to create a design that will stand the test of time, the simple yet beautiful exterior is the perfect complement to the wealth of innovative technologies found on the LG V40 ThinQ.

LG’s proprietary Silky BlastTM process etches the tempered glass back with microscopic pits to create a smoother matte finish which feels extremely comfortable in the hand without being slippery. In addition to its more premium appearance, the matte glass is more practical due to its higher resistance to fingerprints and stains. The phone will be available in the charming colors of New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue and eye-catching Carmine Red.

The LG V40 ThinQ retains the slim and light design heritage of the V series, weighing only 169g and measuring a svelte 7.7mm in thickness. Like its predecessor, the LG V40 ThinQ meets the U.S. Department of Defense requirements for durability, passing 14 MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test categories for suitability in military operations and is IP68 rated.

“The LG V40 ThinQ was designed with the main goal to deliver an uncompromised experience for users to create, consume and share high quality content,” said Hwang Jeong-hwan, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The versatility of the camera and the proven V series platform makes the LG V40 ThinQ a serious option for customers looking for a premium smartphone that does it all.”

Introducing LG’s Hybrid Watch

Alongside the LG V40 ThinQ, LG announced its first hybrid smartwatch, the LG Watch W7, a wearable device that combines mechanical movement with digital functionalities. As the first LG wearable to run the new Wear OS by Google platform, the LG Watch W7 is designed for consumers who value the look of a traditional analog timepiece but desire the convenient functionalities of a connected smartwatch.

Developed in partnership with Soprod SA of Switzerland, the LG Watch W7 features high-precision quartz movement and physical watch hands wrapped in a stainless steel body. Combining smart and mechanical features in a single timepiece gives the LG Watch W7 unique powering options. In full operation mode on a single charge, the LG Watch W7 can run for up to two days and then an additional 3-4 days in analog-only mode. In mechanical watch-only mode with its “smart” features disabled, the watch can operate for up to 100 days, or more than three months before requiring a charge.

In addition to keeping accurate time, the analog hands also display additional information such as altimeter, barometer, stopwatch, timer and compass directions. Because this device runs Wear OS by Google, it can be customized thousands of different ways with unique watch faces and complications available online. What’s more, the watch is compatible with all standard 22mm watch bands.

Launch dates, pricing and additional details for both the LG V40 ThinQ and LG Watch W7 will be announced locally at the time of availability.

LG V40 ThinQ Key Specifications:*

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision Display (3120 x 1440 / 538ppi)

Memory: 6GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: 16MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107°)

12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78°)

12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45°)

– Front: 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80°)

5MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 90°)

Battery: 3300mAh

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Size: 158.7 x 75.8 x 7.7mm

Weight: 169g

Network: LTE-A 4 Band CA

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Colors: New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray / New Moroccan Blue / Carmine Red

Other: Cine Shot / Triple Preview / Triple Shot / AI CAM / AI Composition / Boombox Speaker / Google Assistant / Google Lens / AI Haptic / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology (Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4 Compatible) / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio

LG Watch W7 Key Specifications:*

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform

Operating System: Wear OS by Google

Display: 1.2-inch LCD (360 x 360 / 300ppi)

Size: 44.5 x 45.4 x 12.9mm

Weight: 79.5g

Memory: 4GB eMMC / 768MB LPDDR3

Battery: 240mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / USB Type-C 2.0

Sensors: 9-Axis / Pressure

Movement: 2 Hands / Micro Gearbox

Color: Cloud Silver

Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / Quartz Movement

* Specifications, features and accessories may vary depending on the particular market.