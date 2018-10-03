After a redesign in August, the future was looking brighter for Google Voice. The service had already stepped into a larger role by joining G Suite for business. Adding enterprise support meant more people relying on it, and for the most part it has gone well. On October 1st, however, Google emailed users regarding an error the company made with text message (SMS/MMS) forwarding.

The email states that on September 17th, forwarding was accidentally turned off “for a small subset” of Google Voice users. It goes on to say that although the messages may not have been forwarded, they are still accessible in the Google Voice inbox. To correct the problem, the company recommends that users first check their inboxes for any missed messages. Next, they should manually re-enable the forwarding service. The full email reads: