Smart speakers are slowly infiltrating every house and room, and kids are using them more and more. When your toddlers or children want to play their favorite songs, turn on the lights in their bedroom, or ask a hundred questions about dinosaurs, having something like an Amazon Echo or a Google Home makes things a lot easier. It also gives them some independence. But Amazon went a step beyond with its special Echo Dot Kids Edition, and now you can pick one up for your child for $20 less.

The Kids Edition wraps up the second generation Echo Dot in a colored protective case (blue, green, or red) for a fun look. But its most important addition is that it comes with one year of FreeTime Unlimited Family, a service that includes a host of parental controls, access to 300 Audible kids books, character alarms, and more, for up to four children. It normally costs $83 for Prime subscribers, and you can get it for free with the speaker.

Usually, the Echo Dot Kids Edition goes for $79.99. It has dropped to $69.99 previously, but this is the first time we see it go as low as $59.99. If you decide to get two of them, you can benefit from a slightly larger discount: $110 instead of $120. All three colors have their prices dropped, and shipping is free, but we don't know how long the discount will be available for so you better act quickly.