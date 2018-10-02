Asus and Verizon have had an on-and-off deal here in the U.S., both for phones and tablets (the latter of which aren't half bad). One of of those devices, the Zenfone V Live, is getting an update to Oreo starting today. Another one of those better-late-than-never situations, I guess.
Big Red was kind enough to include a changelog, so here you go:
Software Version: V15.0405.1808.30
Android® Security Patch Level: 2018-08-01
Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a software upgrade to Android 8.0 for your Zenfone V Live.
Picture-in-Picture mode
Android 8.0 allows activities to launch in picture-in-picture (PIP) mode. PIP is a special type of multi-window mode mostly used for video playback. PIP mode was originally available for Android TV only; Android 8.0 makes the feature available on other Android devices.
Notifications
In Android 8.0, we've redesigned notifications to provide an easier and more consistent way to manage notification behavior and settings.
Text Field Form Autofill
Account creation, login, and credit card transactions take time and are prone to errors. Users can easily get frustrated with apps that require these types of repetitive tasks.
Android 8.0 makes filling out forms, such as login and credit card forms, easier with the introduction of the Autofill Framework. Existing and new apps work with Autofill Framework after the user opts in to autofill.
Multi-display support
Beginning with Android 8.0, the platform offers enhanced support for multiple displays. If an activity supports multi-window mode and is running on a device with multiple displays, users can move the activity from one display to another. When an app launches an activity, the app can specify which display the activity should run on.
App categories
Android 8.0 allows each app to show a category that it fits into when relevant. These categories are used to cluster together apps of similar purpose or function when presenting them to users, such as in Data Usage, Battery Usage, or Storage Usage.
Latest Android security patches updated.
Oreo is a year old at this point, but that shouldn't discourage you Zenfone V Live owners. Not only do you get bumped up to the August security patch and all, but you can now enjoy the improvement to notifications, the glorious joy that is Autofill, and picture-in-picture mode.
From the sounds of it, this update is rolling out today, so be checking for it.
- Source:
- Verizon
