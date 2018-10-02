This year, Google overhauled Gmail, one of its marquee products. The transition was relatively drawn out; the redesign was introduced in the spring, with a slow rollout extending through summer. Now, it seems the option to opt out of the design refresh has been removed entirely for personal accounts.

Judging by a string of impassioned posts on the Gmail subreddit (turns out there's a Gmail subreddit), many users aren't pleased with the mandatory migration to a new layout. That's to be expected; Gmail boasts more than a billion monthly active users, and the platform's latest redesign is its most significant shakeup in years.

Meanwhile, G Suite users have a couple more weeks to savor Gmail classic; beginning on October 16, they'll lose the option to opt out, too.