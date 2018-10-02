Huawei hasn't released a smartwatch since the spring of 2017, but all signs point to its imminent return. After swinging by the FCC for certification, the Huawei Watch GT has shown up in a new leak. There's an image of the watch, as well as a few details on the pricing and specs. It looks like a rather compelling smartwatch, but Huawei is still stubbornly avoiding the original Huawei Watch aesthetic.

The Huawei Watch GT looks like a real watch with traditional styling and numbers around the 1.39-inch display. This model is reportedly the "Classic" or "Fashion" version. There will also be a "Sport" model that is all black and, well... sportier. There are two large side buttons, but no rotating crown. There's Bluetooth, a compass, pressure sensor, GPS, NFC, and an accelerometer. There's no confirmation of a heart rate sensor (but it surely has one).

WinFuture reports this watch will pack a 420mAh battery, which is larger than most WearOS devices. With power saving mode, the Huawei Watch GT can apparently run for a full week. That suggests it'll run the new Qualcomm Wear 3100 chip. The leak also includes approximate pricing of €190-229. We don't know how that would shake out in other currencies, but it's cheaper than other premium smartwatches by a wide margin.