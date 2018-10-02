Google's October 9 event is only a week away, and while leaks of the upcoming announcements have been endlessly pouring in, Google may still have a few small hidden surprises. This new aqua color Home Mini speaker isn't one of them, though, as the company just officially announced it on its website.

We've recently seen this aqua blue shade, when Google teased it as a possible option for the upcoming Pixel 3. It sits somewhere between light blue, aqua, and mint, and looks understated but elegant and minimalistic. The shade would fit well in modern white-centric living rooms, adding a touch of pastel color without being too harsh or eye-catching. But aside from the change in color, there's nothing functionally different under the hood.

The Aqua color will start shipping on October 29 from the Google Store and Walmart. The three other Home Mini colors will still be available, which tells us that Google's smallest smart speaker is almost certainly not getting a refresh next week.