One of the best budget phones last year was the Honor 7X, but Huawei released a slightly improved version under its own branding, the Mate SE. Amazon has the gold variant of the latter on sale for $191.92, roughly $58 off the $249.99 MSRP. Funny thing is, this phone seems to be in a price free fall, dropping a few dollars in the last twelve hours, so you might find it cheaper by the time you look at it.

Like its Honor 7X sibling, the Mate SE sports the same 5.93" 18:9 FHD+ IPS LCD, Kirin 659 SoC, and 16MP+2MP rear/8MP front cameras. The difference between the two, besides the branding, is that the Mate SE got a bump in storage and RAM over the 7X. It comes with 64GB and 4GB, versus the 7X's 32GB/3GB.

This deal is only good on the gold variant — the grey version is still $249. If you need a solid budget phone that lasts a long time, takes decent photos, and isn't a nightmare to use, this is one to consider.