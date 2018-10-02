The Galaxy Note 9 was an expensive phone at launch, and it's still pretty spendy a month later. However, there are some deals to be had, and today's sale is a good one. You can get an unlocked Note 9 from Amazon with some nice accessories for just $929.99. Don't drag your feet, though. This deal is good today only.

The Note 9 has all the usual high-end specs you'd expect from a 2018 flagship phone. There's a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The 6.4-inch OLED display is also the best you'll get on any phone. Plus, there's the S Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity. The Amazon deal includes the phone, a Samsung wireless fast-charger, and a set of 2018 Gear IconX true wireless earbuds.

You've got your choice of the bundle with either the purple or blue phone. Both are in-stock with Prime shipping. You've only got about 12 hours left (as of this posting) to grab the deal.