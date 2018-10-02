Amazon recently released updated versions of its child-friendly Fire tablets in both 8" and 10" variants. The latter is currently on sale for $149.99, a respectable $50 off an already cheap tablet. Considering the feature set on these things, I'd say that's pretty good.

Usually, we'd bore you with specs right now so that you know what you're getting for your money. But the Kids Edition Fire tablets aren't really about that. Sure, this one comes with a 10" 1080p display, 32GB of storage, and "up to 10 hours of battery life," but it's the features for children (and parents) that shine.

Not only is the tablet encased in a "kid-proof" case (that comes in three colors), but there are easy-to-use parental controls to limit screen time and such, the ability to download apps, books, etc for use on the go where there might not be signal, and access to appropriate content like videos and games (including a curated web browser).

If you're looking for a tablet for your children, these are some of the best options on offer. We've seen Amazon offer the Fire HD 10 Kids Editions in bundles of two before (effectively making them $150 a piece), but being able to get one on its own for $150 isn't a bad deal. Hit up the source link below to get started.