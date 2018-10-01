Promptly on time, Google has released October's OTA files and factory images for the Pixels, as well as its general Android security bulletin for the month. At the same time, Verizon is pushing out the set of patches to Pixel users now. It's the second update to Android 9 Pie, and this time around there are no Pixel security patches — just a few functional patches including, most notably, what might finally be a fix for the 2016 Pixel fast charging bug.
The new build is available for first and second generation Pixels, and comes with a Telus-only variant (hey, Canada). Meanwhile, the system update is already available through Verizon. Note: you'll need an unlocked bootloader to install the system image, but you can do so no matter what software your device is running. If you'd rather not unlock your bootloader, you can install the OTA files, but that means you need to have the current official build.
Below, see the full list of functional patches coming to the Pixels:
- Improves performance for certain protected media formats — Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
- Improves fast-charging behavior for Pixel devices — Pixel, Pixel XL
- Improves stability when using Android Auto — Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
- Modifies call screen behavior when using Maps Navigation
As for the October security bulletin for non-Pixel devices, Google says the most severe issue is a critical vulnerability that could allow a remote attacker to execute code in the context of a privileged process. This fix appears to be available for the Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P, as well. Also, as you may have guessed by now — Essential is already rolling out the security update now (along with notch support).
Find the Pixel and Android bulletins in the source links.
