Google already has an Instagram account that shows off Pixel camera samples quite often (@madebygoogle), but apparently that wasn't enough. The company has created another account, @googlepixel, for a pretty eye-catching showcase of 100 Pixel camera samples that takes Instagram collages to the next level.

The account is marked under the 'Art Gallery' section, which makes sense given the contents. Using 414 posts, Google put together an elaborate and uniquely-framed display of 100 Pixel camera samples. All of the photos were posted within one day, so someone must have had an exciting day at work. The account itself is following 100 others - you know, for maximum artsiness.

Here's a scrolling screenshot of the entire account:

If you made it all the way down here, you should probably know that Google is giving away a bunch of Pixel 2s. Just scan for those posts with multiple images in them, scroll all the way to the last picture in each post, and you'll know what to do.