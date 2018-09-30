Tesla just released a massive update for its fleet of cars with improvements to the Autopilot functionality, new dashboard applications, and more. To use all the new features, you'll need the latest version of the Android app, which has just been pushed to the Play Store.

Version 3.6.0-352 of the app is now rolling out, with the below changes:

- Start navigation in your car using the share feature in your favorite phone apps

- Allow passengers to quickly control media

- Start and cancel software updates on your car

To use the new functionality, your Tesla vehicle has to be on software version 2018.39 or later. You can download the app from the widget below.