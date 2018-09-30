The Galaxy Note9, arguably one of the best (and most expensive) Android phones you can buy right now, recently received an update. Despite getting bumped to the September security patch, the Note9 also received some camera quality improvements, including brightening faces in backlit conditions and HDR control accuracy.
Here's the changelog:
What's new
- Security patch level: September 1, 2018
- Camera picture quality has been improved
- Brightness of faces in backlit conditions has been improved
- Day/Night HDR control accuracy has been improved
- Low light brightness and SNR (signal noise reduction) has been improved
The Note9 already boasts a very good camera, so any improvements to it only serve to make an excellent thing even better. Unfortunately, none of us at AP have received the update, so we haven't had the opportunity to get some before and after comparisons for you all. So, we'll just have to take Samsung's word for it.
Screenshot: Hank van Loosbroek (Google+)
As usual with such things, the OTA is rolling out to users now. Be looking for the update notification and have fun checking to see if the improvements made any difference in your Note9 photography experience.
- Via:
- Hank van Loosbroek
- Thanks:
- Juan Sanchez
Comments