Assistant smart displays are a fairly new product, but we're already starting to see discounts on some. JBL is knocking $50 off its offering, the Link View, meaning that you only need to fork over $199.95 to get your own smart display.

If you want to more about this visual means of interacting with Assistant, be sure to check out our review. Being from JBL, it boasts great sound. Sure, there are some things to work out with Assistant on displays like these, but the use case is there and it's quite likely that Google will continue to improve the experience over time.

So far, we've seen the $50 discount from JBL itself, B&H, Harman, and Crutchfield. Take your pick from the source links below.