In the world of drones, DJI holds a lot of sway and popularity. I'll admit, I don't know much about them since I have other expensive hobbies, but I know DJI is important. That's a start, right? Anyway, if you've been looking at one of the new pricey models, Amazon is slashing $60 off the $1,249 MSRP of the Mavic 2 Zoom, meaning you can grab one for yourself for $1,189.

Yeah, I winced a bit at that and then I thought about what I spend my money on. $60 off a RTX 2080 Ti, which is about a similar cost, would be enticing to me. Anyway, the Mavic 2 Zoom is a very recent addition to the DJI portfolio. It sports a 12MP 1/2.3" CMOS sensor with 2x optical zoom.

According to DJI, the Mavic 2 Zoom has a 31-minute flight time and 44mph top speed. The 3-axis gimbal keeps the camera stable, and it has 8GB of internal storage plus a microSD slot that supports up to a 128GB card. There's an Android app, too.

Considering how new the drone is, even this meager 5% discount isn't bad, especially if you were planning to buy one anyway. Now you can save a bit of cash on it.