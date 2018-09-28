Razer started sending out invites to an October 10th event just a couple of weeks ago, with little detail except for a big give away in the shape of a phone silhouette. At the same time, a render of the phone's front conveniently leaked, matching the outline in the 'Save the date.' Now, another render has been uncovered giving us a look the back of the device as well.

The image comes courtesy of professional leaker Evan Blass, and it confirms an incremental update in terms of the phone's design. From the front, there's no perceivable difference from the first generation Razer Phone, with the same grills covering the forehead and chin and two circles at the top containing the sensors and front-facing camera. The bottom also appears unchanged, with just a USB Type-C port.

We can tell this is a new device when we look at the back. The camera module has been moved into a more central location and the dual lenses now sit either side of the flash. A green Razer logo could denote a special edition model as with the first phone, but we'll have to wait and see about that. Barring further leaks, we'll learn more on October 10th.