You hear us talk a lot about manufacturers releasing the kernel source codes for their devices. Some resist hard, while others just take some time. In the case of the latter, Motorola released the Android 8.1 Oreo sources for the Moto G5 Plus over on its Github.

Though succeeded by the G5S Plus – which had it's 8.1 Oreo kernel sources released a few months ago – the Moto G5 Plus (codename Potter) is still a good budget phone. And with this code available, it means that developers can get some custom software out for the device.

If you are one such individual, you can find the source code below. You know what to do.