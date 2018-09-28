The final week of September is almost over, which means it's time for our last app sales roundup for the month. Today's list is not bad, so take a look through to see if anything interests you. Enjoy, and I'll see you all in October.

Free

Apps

  1. Pull Ups - ArmEx $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Uprice Light - fast offline currency converter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Accurate Altimeter PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Apprendre l'Anglais rapidement - MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. NavCasts - Wear OS Podcast Player Offline Playback $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro (no Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Debt Manager and Tracker Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. FE File Explorer Pro - Access PC, Mac & NAS $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. CPU Identifier Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Cashknight ( Duo Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Snow ball fling $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
  3. Caveman Chuck Adventure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Tartle's RPG Apparatus for D&D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $1.99 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Archery Art $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Football Manager Mobile 2018 $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Mental Hospital II $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Paper Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Topia World Builder $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Dementia: Book of the Dead $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Mental Hospital IV HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Swordbreaker The Game. Text quest $2.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. S9 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Infinite S9 Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Conservative News Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Best App Builder -Web2Apk and Web2App Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Blacklist Pro - Call & SMS Blocker (Ad Free) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Roulette Predictor AD FREE $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. DD-WRT Companion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Just 6 Weeks $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. hueDynamic for Philips Hue Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Alien Shooter $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Deep Space | Space-Platformer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Kids Burger Cash Register Full $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Addition Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Joe Dever's Lone Wolf Complete $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Charlie the Duck $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Peter Rabbit: Let's Go! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. [Substratum] Linear $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. ON SALE! - Elementary Icons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days