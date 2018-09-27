Oddly, Samsung released the Galaxy Note9 in the US with only two colors, neither of which can be considered conventional: Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple. That was a big step from the standard black/white/gold palette that's been popular for years, though it looks like Samsung is slowly bringing that back to the US to some degree with the reintroduction of Midnight Black and Cloud Silver.

Midnight Black.

At launch, Samsung promised that black and copper colors would arrive stateside soon. Well, black has made its way here, but it's arrived with silver in tow instead of copper. Surprisingly, the press release doesn't contain any real mumbo-jumbo about the colors themselves like Samsung's done in the past, but we suppose there's not much to say about black and silver, especially since they were standard launch colors on many previous Samsung flagships.

Cloud Silver.

The Midnight Black Note9 will be available at Best Buy and Samsung.com on October 12th in 128GB spec, though you'll have to wait until October 26th to get one with 512GB. The Cloud Silver model will be able to be purchased at the same retailers starting October 5th.