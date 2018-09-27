HMD Global, the manufacturer of the recent Nokia phones, has notoriously been against releasing kernel source codes for its devices, despite their popularity. And even when it does push those out to the development community, it typically prevents people from unlocking the phones' bootloaders, which hampers customization options. But this morning brought news that Nokia 8 owners could do just that: unlock their bootloaders.

To the passionate developer and modding community out there, we have news to share! You can now unlock the bootloader of your #Nokia8. #BootloaderUnlock #Nokiamobilehttps://t.co/v61TmWNbV9 pic.twitter.com/EUuuzf3cKq — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 27, 2018

All the way back in April, HMD released the kernel sources for the Nokia 8, but it remained silent on this bootloader issue. This morning, however, Juho Sarvikas, the company's Chief Product Officer, announced that HMD is shifting its stance on "certain Nokia phones." His tweet points users to Nokia's bootloader unlocking site, which requires a few hoops to jump through.

First, make sure you have a Nokia account, then you'll be asked to verify your phone. This process involves installing an app from Nokia, which will provide you with an authentication code. Enter that into the website, as well as your email address... and I assume that you'll get the code to enter when you're using the adb commands. I don't have a Nokia 8 to test this process personally.

This is great news for people who want to customize their Nokia 8. Hopefully, HMD will finally get the hint that people want the option to do this with the device that they own and make this possible for all of its Nokia products.