In honor of the release of their new Heroes & Villains III set, Dead Zebra has decided to give 12 lucky AP readers their own set, free of charge. We are setting aside 4 of the sets specifically for non-US readers, who we know love to get involved with giveaways.

The third Heroes & Villains set from Dead Zebra includes, as you might have guessed, 2 heroes and 2 villains. There is our hero Black Cat-5 (with cord and cape) and the villain, Crypto Joe the coin miner...

as well as the other hero, The Flash Drive — fully equipped with an actual 1GB flash drive —and villain the Ransom Mayor.

With these guys, you can grace your home or office with technology, justice, and puns. You can learn more over at Dead Zebra's product page, where you can skip the wait and just buy the set if you want to. There's a lot more where these came from, too, so take a look around.

To enter, use the widget below. We will choose 8 US-based winners and 4 non-US winners. The giveaway ends Monday, October 1st at 11:59pm Pacific time. Make sure to stop by each day to pick up a free daily entry!

Dead Zebro Android Heroes & Villains III giveaway

