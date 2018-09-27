It’s becoming something of a monthly habit for eBay to release site-wide coupons. This month is no different with a one-day, 15% off code valid on almost all products. When checking out, simply use the promo code PICKSOON before 6pm PST today, September 27. This discount is fairly standard for the company, although we occasionally see 20% off site-wide and even $25 off entire purchases.

These coupons are much preferable to eBay’s “select item” deals, which limit the item choice to a company-curated selection. They make today a great time to pick up a phone upgrade or new tablet. For example, this already good deal on the Samsung Galaxy Note9 dual-SIM Exynos edition can be dropped down even further, to almost $700.

In a Reddit thread discussing the discount, several members noted that Newegg has an eBay store and that many of its most popular items are cross-listed there. The coupon is a great way to score some extra savings with the company's customer support as a backup in case of defects. Currently, Newegg lists this G.SKILL TridenZ RGB Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) RAM for $175, a savings of $77. With the promotion, the price falls to less than $150, almost half of the original MSRP.

eBay's coupon applies to your whole cart and is capped at a maximum $100 off. To qualify, your cart must total $25 minimum. If you’ve managed to find a good deal, drop us a line in the comments and let us know how you used your 15% off.