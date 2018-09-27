Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a casual physics-based cat burglary game, a dreadfully challenging Souls-like game, an excellent dungeon crawler filled with puzzles, a mobile game adaptation of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, the first Western release of Sega's Pocket Club Manager, and an adorable idle game. Without further ado:

Hooky Crook

Hooky Crook is a silly physics-based action game that stars a literal cat burglar. As in the burglar in this game is a cat. The controls are easy to pick up thanks to the one-touch design. You'll spend the majority of your time swinging from ropes, and it's up to you to tap on the screen with precise timing so that your rope grabs onto the next hook and you can advance forward. This is how you'll traverse each stage, and it's actually a satisfying mechanic. There's a total of 84 levels to explore, and you don't even need a wifi connection to play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Animus - Harbinger

TENBIRDS already has a couple of Souls-like games on Android, and Animus - Harbinger is the latest. If you are a souls-like fan, then you'll be happy to hear the gameplay is very challenging, though the world barely compares to its obvious inspiration. In order to make a mobile game that works well in short bursts, the levels are somewhat condensed and mainly focus on fighting a large boss with only a few enemies scattered about. Think of this more like a boss run mode, and you get the picture.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $9.99

Tomb Survivor

Tomb Survivor is a top-down dungeon crawler filled with deadly puzzles and plenty of hidden paths. Choices play a big part in how events unfold. So maybe you'll run across a stranger you'd like to help, only to discover at a later point that they willingly stabbed you in the back. Nothing in the game world is ever quite what it seems, which makes for a heck of a lot of replayability.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

Millionaire Trivia: Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?

Millionaire Trivia: Who Wants To Be a Millionaire is a mobile app that contains the basic gameplay formula from the ABC TV show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire. Honestly, I had no idea this show was still around, but I guess it makes sense to release an app that ties into it. After all, trivia apps are pretty hot right now with the rise of actual cash prizes in mobile games, but of course, there are no prizes to win here. This is more a traditional trivia game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $69.99

SEGA POCKET CLUB MANAGER

This is the first time Sega Pocket Club Manager has been translated to English for Western players. It's a casual soccer RPG with a management bend. You get to build your club from the ground up. To do this you'll have to select your players, level them up, and then coach them as they play. Your end goal is to expand your clubhouse and stadium as much as you can so that you can become the best club manager around.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Steam Cats - Idle RPG

Pixel Federation's Steam Cats is an idle RPG with adorable cat-themed graphics, and it has over 60 felines that you can collect. Like most idle games, even if you close the app you will still earn towards your goal. As you level up your team of cats, you can expect to battle through many different stages within the primary campaign. And if that's not enough content for you, just wait until the dev adds in some new events that will really spice things up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

