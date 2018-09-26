The last time we covered LineageOS, the most popular custom ROM in the Android community, Oreo builds for the Nextbit Robin and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 became available. In the month since that post, even more phones have been added to the Oreo roster, including a long-time community favorite - the ZTE Axon 7.

Here are the new phones supported by LineageOS 15.1, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo:

ZTE Axon 7 (axon7)

AT&T LG G2 (d800)

T-Mobile LG G2 (d801)

International LG G2 (d802)

Canadian LG G2 (d803)

ZUK Z1 (ham)

Xiaomi Redmi 3S/3X (land)

Xiaomi Redmi 4/4X (santoni)

The only device removal during this period was the Oppo N3, which has been dropped from the LineageOS 14.1 build roster. According to official project stats, the N3 port only had 296 users (with telemetry enabled), and there hasn't been a post on the forum thread in over a year.