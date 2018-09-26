Thanks to an extended Fortnite cross-play beta that launches on PlayStation 4 sometime today, Android players will finally be able to team up with their PS4 buddies. Cross-play is, of course, a feature that's already available to Android users, but now that Sony is finally concentrating on cooperating with competing gaming platforms, everyone can finally play together.

According to John Kodera, the president and CEO for Sony Interactive Entertainment, "an open beta beginning today for Fortnite will allow for cross-platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems." This is surprising news as Sony has not cooperated in the sphere previously, and had actually taken a hard line on not supporting the feature. So I suppose it's better late than never.

Really this doesn't change all that much for Android users since we already have cross-play in our version of Fortnite. I suppose it will be nice for players to finally team up with their PS4 friends, but I still don't see why anyone would want to when using a device that only supports touchscreen controls. I surely would not want to go up against anyone using a controller while playing on my phone. But hey, to each their own I suppose. At the very least this is a sign that major online games will have to support cross-play going forward now that all the major gaming platforms support it.