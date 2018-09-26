Amazon's latest streaming media player, the Borg Cube Fire TV Cube, went on sale a few months ago. It has already dropped below MSRP a few times, but now it's on sale for $79.99. That's the lowest price we've seen yet, and $10 cheaper than it was on Prime Day.

The 4K and HDR-capable streaming player runs Amazon's own Fire OS, complete with access to Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, YouTube (with a browser), and other popular services. It has eight far-field microphones for Alexa, so you can speak to it from across a room. Also, the included IR functionality lets you control TVs, soundbars, A/V receivers, and cable/satellite boxes.

You can get the Fire TV Cube from the source link below. Amazon says the sale will last until September 28th at 8:59AM PT.