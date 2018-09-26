Article Contents
The last week of September is half over, which means it's time for app sales! Today's list features Twilight Pro Unlock and Siege of Dragonspear, two excellent items that I think are quite worthy of note. Otherwise, keep your eye out for anything else in this list that you may want – Monday's post might still hold some interest for you, too – and check back on Friday for the last roundup for the month.
Free
Apps
- Cambi Photo Camera $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Temperature Converter and Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Triathlon Calculator: Pace for Swim/Bike/Run $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- VAPORWAVE Keyboard Ω $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flight Ninja | Cheap, Best Holiday Flights deals $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speccy 📊 Spectrum Analyzer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- voice recorder pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Into the Void $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Fantasy World 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pixel Pie DARK Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- Twilight Pro Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn Korean Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reminder Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BBQ Master PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lab Plot n Fit $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smart Notify Unlocker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stardew Valley Tracker $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Spanish Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Liveno Chat Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tube Creator Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Kids Cash Register Full $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pastimes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations $2.20 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kickass Commandos $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Note Fighter Unlimited $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lost Lands 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Lands: HOG Premium $19.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alexis Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Belo [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- edge [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mono/Art [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- nineteen [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lai - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PitchBlack - Substratum Theme For Nougat/Oreo/Pie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PitchBlack S - Substratum Samsung Theme “For Oreo” $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ethereal for Substratum • Pie, Oreo, Nougat $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Moonlight - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Outline for Substratum • Pie, Oreo, Nougat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spring Cherry Blossom Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
